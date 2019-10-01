Nancy Pelosi Had A Different Opinion About Partisan Impeachments Back In 1998

Nancy Pelosi’s old statements about how terrible and unjust partisan impeachments were back in 1998 stand in contrast to her 2019 comments on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

