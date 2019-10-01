Nancy Pelosi Had A Different Opinion About Partisan Impeachments Back In 1998

Nancy Pelosi’s old statements about how terrible and unjust partisan impeachments were back in 1998 stand in contrast to her 2019 comments on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Check out the latest from the Daily Caller News Foundation video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out!
WATCH below for our latest hits:
Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable
Hero Cop Takes A Shot To The Leg And Walks It Off
Ted Cruz Wants EL CHAPO to Pay for the Border Wall!
Ex-ICE Director: ‘I’m A Taxpayer. You Work For Me.’
Obama I Had To Get Woke In Office
How Many Times Did The Democrats Say “Trump” In the CNN Debate?
Polar Bear Crashes Climate Report | Sunday Update Ep. 001
We Asked People In DC If They Believe That Wearing a Make America Great Again Hat Was Racist
Chilling Stories Straight From The Border!
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.