Evening Update: Clinton-Appointed Judge Spanked For Mixing Business With Pleasure, Another Trump Nothing Burger, Bagel Boss Guy Gets Arrested

Video columnist Maranda Finney had a ton of stories to pick from for Tuesday’s Evening Update, but let’s run through the agenda.

First, Finney stopped by the Daily Caller News Foundation to hear all about a Clinton-appointed federal judge’s dirty laundry being spilt in court from Supreme Court correspondent Kevin Daley and what exactly is going on with President Trump’s appeal to foreign leaders for assistance in an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe from managing editor Ethan Barton.

Finney also sat down with Daily Caller’s Lauryn Overhultz, who gave her the skinny on Bagel Boss Guy’s recent trip to jail.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!