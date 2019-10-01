Gigi Hadid Deals With Runway Crasher In Paris And It’s Incredible

Gigi Hadid proved once again why she is the greatest after a video surfaced of her dealing with a person who crashed a runway show in Paris Tuesday.

In the clip shared by the New York Post, we see the 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model be the only one on the runway to approach the person who had just jumped up on the runway from the crowd at the Chanel’s spring 2020 show and send her packing at the Grand Palais. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Explains Why She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Models Like Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner)

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Show-goers looked on as the person dressed in a black and white checkered outfit made her way to the end of the runway before she was confronted by Hadid.(RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

At one point, we see the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model block the person and then put her hand on her shoulder before taking her arm and escorting the crasher right off the catwalk.

Some of the posts that have surfaced on social media prove how epic Hadid’s handling of the situation was. Check them out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Oct 1, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmopolitan (@cosmopolitan) on Oct 1, 2019 at 8:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) on Oct 1, 2019 at 5:39am PDT

The person was later identified as 28-year-old Marie Benoliel, best known as Marie S’Infiltre. Benoliel is a comedian with 227,000 YouTube subscribers and 196,000 followers on Instagram.

But all her shenanigans were stopped by one of the greatest super models out there right now! Team Gigi!