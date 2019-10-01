A Federal Judge Has Upheld Harvard’s Race-Conscious Admissions Policy

A federal judge in Boston ruled Tuesday that Harvard’s race-conscious admissions policy does not violate the Constitution following a challenge alleging the university discriminates against Asian applicants.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs emphasized the university has a compelling interest in cultivating a diverse campus community, and said Harvard’s practices, though imperfect, survive the highest level of constitutional scrutiny.

“The process would likely benefit from conducting implicit bias trainings for admissions officers, maintaining clear guidelines on the use of race in the admissions process, which were developed during this litigation, and monitoring and making admissions officers aware of any significant race-related statistical disparities in the rating process,” the decision reads. “That being said, the court will not dismantle a very fine admissions program that passes constitutional muster, solely because it could do better.”

The plaintiff in Tuesday’s case is an advocacy group called Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), a coalition of students and parents who oppose affirmative action. The Department of Justice filed a legal brief arguing Harvard’s policy is unconstitutional in August 2018.

The Supreme Court sanctioned the use of race in college admissions in a 1978 decision called University of California v. Bakke. There the Court allowed colleges to treat race as a “plus” at the admissions stage, but forbade the use of strict quotas. The justices have also recognized the educational benefits that stem from a diverse student body.

Speaking after Tuesday’s decision SFFA president Edward Blum said an appeal would follow in short order. The case is widely seen as a promising vehicle for challenging affirmative action in the Supreme Court.

“Students for Fair Admissions is disappointed that the court has upheld Harvard’s discriminatory admissions policies,” Blum said. “We believe that the documents, emails, data analysis and depositions SFFA presented at trial compellingly revealed Harvard’s systematic discrimination against Asian-American applicants.”

The decision can be appealed to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The case is Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

This is breaking news. This post will be updated.

