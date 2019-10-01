Hillary Laughs As Colbert Crowd Chants ‘Lock Him Up!’

Hillary Clinton came on CBS host Stephen Colbert’s late night show Monday where she appeared amused when audience members began to chant “lock him up” after Colbert mentioned the Trump-Ukraine Controversy.

“We learned about the Trump-Ukraine call, the private server,” Colbert said. “Is it time to, dare I say, lock him up? What do you make of it?”

Before she could give a full answer, audience members began to chant, “Lock him up!” (RELATED: ‘Illegitimate President’: Hillary Clinton Supports Impeachment, Won’t ‘Accept’ Trump Remaining In Office)

“I created a monster,” Colbert said as Clinton finished laughing. “I apologize.”

The former 2016 Democratic Presidential nominee continued to discuss the impact of President Trump’s potential impeachment during the remainder of the interview.

“We have started an impeachment inquiry, which will look at the evidence, and I think that’s exactly what should be done,” She said. “I believe strongly that this particular incident has had such a huge impact because we’ve known for a long time that he was a corrupt businessman who cheated people.”

Clinton added, “But to see him in the office of the president, putting his own personal and political interests ahead of the national security of our country, just pierced through whatever confusion or denial people had,” she added

Last week, Clinton said she was in favor of impeaching Trump, shortly after the announcement from the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, authorizing an official impeachment inquiry of the president.