J.J. Redick To Zion Williamson: ‘Don’t F**k This Up For Me’

New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick had some interesting advice for highly-touted rookie Zion Williamson.

While talking to the media on Monday, the legendary Duke sharpshooter said his final words of advice for Zion during their first conversation was “don’t f**k this up for me” in relation to his streak of making the playoffs every year of his 13 seasons. (RELATED: NBA Executive Sees LaMelo Ball As The Potential Number 1 Pick In The 2020 Draft)

Zion laughed and confirmed the story to the media.

JJ to Zion: Don’t this up for me Zion: Yea. He did say that. pic.twitter.com/YSMioZ8VaI — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 30, 2019

Well, you have to be blunt with the rookies. It’s a business in the NBA. This isn’t college anymore. Veterans have reputations to protect.

Redick making the playoff 13 straight seasons is absurd (and surprising), and the man doesn’t want the streak to end.

Now, Zion Williamson is the face of the Pelicans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on Jun 22, 2019 at 11:27am PDT

While he might not think it’s his responsibility to carry Redick back to the postseason, the entire city of New Orleans would most certainly disagree.

The weight of the world is now on Zion’s shoulders.

I still can’t get over the fact J.J. Redick of all people has never missed the playoffs. Don’t get me wrong. He’s a solid player, but he wouldn’t be in the first 50 that would jump in my mind if you asked who most likely never missed the postseason.

He’s just always found a way to get on good teams and play a solid role. Now, we’ll have to wait and see if the two Duke legends can carry the Pelicans into a new era.