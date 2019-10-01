Kirby Smart Thinks Tennessee Is ‘On The Brink Of Something Special’

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart recently had a bizarre comment about Tennessee’s program.

According to Anthony Dasher, the Bulldogs leader told the media on Monday that the Volunteers are “on the brink of something special.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kirby Smart on Tennessee: “They’re on the brink of something special.” — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) September 30, 2019

I don’t know what drugs Kriby Smart’s doctor might have him on, but you’d have to be high as an airplane to believe what he said.

The brink of something special? Tennessee? The Volunteers? Are we talking about the same team or am I missing something on this one?

Tennessee has lost to BYU and Georgia State. Apparently, Smart and I have very different definitions of what the word special means.

Tennessee isn’t on the brink of something special. They’re on the brink of utter disaster. Hell, there’s an argument to be made they’ve already crossed the point of no return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on Sep 21, 2019 at 9:47am PDT

The Volunteers are atrocious. This is just Smart trying to hype up his opponent so that if something goes terribly wrong this Saturday night when they play, then he can make it look like he knew Tennessee was capable of pulling off a win.

In reality, there’s no excuse for this game to be within 35 points.

Tune in Saturday night at 7:00 EST to watch the beatdown of the weekend. The Volunteers are hot garbage, and they’re going to notch another loss in a few days.