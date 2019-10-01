Meghan Markle Stuns In Pair Of Jaw-Dropping Mini-Dresses During South Africa Trip

Meghan Markle definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a pair of jaw-dropping mini-dresses during her latest stop on her and Prince Harry’s South Africa trip.

The Duchess of Sussex looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless khaki-colored trench number as she arrived to meet academics and students for a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a matching belt and taupe-colored high heels.

Later in the day, she showed up in a pretty camo green short sleeve, button-up dress that hit above her knees during a visit to ActionAid International ahead of visiting a school to learn about a local charity working to tackle sexual violence in schools. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the perfect look with loose hair, a matching green belt and black high heels.

The former “Suits” actress’ fashion sense has been on point all throughout the multiple-day trip to South Africa. Most notably, the duchess turned heads when she wore a beautiful navy blue dress Monday during a visit to Victoria Yards.

