Mouse Falls Onto NBC Reporter’s Lap From Ceiling Of White House Press Briefing Room

Shelby Talcott Reporter

A mouse caused reporters to scatter in the White House press briefing room Tuesday after it fell from the ceiling and onto a reporter’s lap.

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander was the unlucky reporter who provided a landing for the mouse, according to his Twitter. After falling onto his lap, the mouse began to run around the NBC News booth.

Reporters began to scramble around the White House briefing room as the mouse left the booth and continued to escape capture, according to tweets from multiple journalists who helped in the search. CNBC correspondent Eamon Javers tweeted that there was a “chase underway.”

NBC White House producer Elyse Perlmutter-Gumbiner provided video of the mouse, tweeting that it “literally fell” out of the ceiling, and Reuters special correspondent Steve Holland took a photo showing people looking for the creature. (RELATED: Stephanie Grisham Has No Plans To Resume Press Briefings, Says Reporters Used Them To Get Famous)

It appears that the mouse has continued to evade capture, The Hill reported.

