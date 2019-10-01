Nick Jonas On His Diabetes Diagnosis: ‘I Was Very Close To A Coma’

Pop star Nick Jonas opened up about the health scare that led to his type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

Jonas, who was 13 years old at the time, detailed how he had lost weight and began drinking tons of soda, according to a report published Tuesday by People Magazine. It wasn’t until one of his brothers noticed the symptoms that Jonas would head to the hospital.

“I was very close to a coma,” he told Cigar Aficionado. “Like a day away, if I hadn’t gone to the hospital.”

After tests at the hospital, the doctors found the “Jealous” singer’s blood sugar levels were nine times higher than the normal level. (RELATED: Turns Out, Nick Jonas Might Not Be As Smooth On The Dating Scene As We Though. Read About His Techniques)

“I kept asking my parents — am I going to be okay?” Jonas recalled. “I was just so concerned that it was going to limit my ability to do all the things I wanted to do. I was very scared — it’s a big life change.”

His diabetes diagnosis didn’t really effect his life at all, and he went on to continue performing in the brothers’ band the Jonas Brothers.

“I found out very quickly it’s a very manageable disease,” he said. “As long as you’re really diligent.”

I’m so thankful that Jonas was able to get the medical help he needed because we wouldn’t have the Jonas Brothers on a comeback tour ten years after the original breakup.