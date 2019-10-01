Entertainment

R. Kelly Complains He's Only Allowed To Have One 'Lady Friend' At A Time Visit Him In Prison

R Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

Embattled singer R. Kelly has made more complaints from prison.

Kelly’s lawyer filed court papers claiming the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s conditions were “stifling,” according to a report published by Page Six. His complaints included the fact that he cannot put both of the girls he lived with in Chicago on his visitors list.

R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County jail after posting $100 thousand bond on February 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly was being held after turning himself in to face ten counts of aggravated sexual abuse. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“His visits are severely restricted; presently, he is only allowed one unrelated person to visit,” attorney Steven Greenberg wrote to Judge Ann Donnelly. “In other words, although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch.”

“No other friends or professional colleagues are allowed to visit,” Greenberg added. “That is not right.” (RELATED: R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriends Open Up To CBS)

Before being imprisoned, Kelly lived with his two girlfriends Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23.

Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)

Greenberg also pointed out the amount of time the “Ignition” singer is allowed to talk on the phone. Kelly is reportedly only allowed 300 minutes on the phone per month.

Kelly faces federal and state charges in Brooklyn, Chicago and Minneapolis. He was thrown in prison in July over brand new sex crime charges.

Most recently, Greenberg argued Kelly was too famous to be a flight risk after co-defendants involved in the federal case were released on bail.