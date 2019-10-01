R. Kelly Complains He’s Only Allowed To Have One ‘Lady Friend’ At A Time Visit Him In Prison

Embattled singer R. Kelly has made more complaints from prison.

Kelly’s lawyer filed court papers claiming the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s conditions were “stifling,” according to a report published by Page Six. His complaints included the fact that he cannot put both of the girls he lived with in Chicago on his visitors list.

“His visits are severely restricted; presently, he is only allowed one unrelated person to visit,” attorney Steven Greenberg wrote to Judge Ann Donnelly. “In other words, although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch.”

“No other friends or professional colleagues are allowed to visit,” Greenberg added. “That is not right.” (RELATED: R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriends Open Up To CBS)

Before being imprisoned, Kelly lived with his two girlfriends Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23.

Greenberg also pointed out the amount of time the “Ignition” singer is allowed to talk on the phone. Kelly is reportedly only allowed 300 minutes on the phone per month.

Kelly faces federal and state charges in Brooklyn, Chicago and Minneapolis. He was thrown in prison in July over brand new sex crime charges.

Most recently, Greenberg argued Kelly was too famous to be a flight risk after co-defendants involved in the federal case were released on bail.