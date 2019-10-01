Redskins Coach Jay Gruden Won’t Name Starting Quarterback Against The Patriots Yet

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden won’t tell people who will be the starting quarterback against the Patriots.

Case Keenum, the man who entered the season as the starter, was benched in favor of Dwayne Haskins in a loss to the Giants, and that ended in disaster. The rookie tossed three interceptions as he looked thoroughly unprepared to be on the field. Now, with a Colt McCoy also in the mix, it sounds like all options are on the table. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From @gmfb: Why the #Redskins QB situation is more complex that it appears, especially with a healthy Colt McCoy in the mix. pic.twitter.com/1HsMOjLrL5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2019

Gruden said the following about the situation at the quarterback position, according to NFL.com late Monday afternoon:

I think it will depend on the decision I make and how that person performs on Thursday and Friday. I can make a decision now. I might’ve already made a decision. But I’m going to let it play out because I need to see these guys perform. I don’t need to make an announcement and then change my mind on Friday. I want to come out here and let these guys practice and then hopefully somebody will take the job and run.

The Redskins have to go with Keenum or McCoy against the Patriots on Sunday. Haskins might be the future of the team, but there is nothing good that would come from putting him on the field against the Pats.

He struggled against a bad New York Giants team. How do we think he’d do against New England? It’s going to be a bloodbath.

For the first time in his career, a Dwayne Haskins pass finds the end zone. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zr86DuvYe9 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 29, 2019

They’re not going to beat the Patriots anyways. So, there’s no point in breaking the confidence of a young quarterback.

Ride with Keenum or McCoy, and then evaluate things down the road at a different time. Haskins has a bright future.

Despite his poor play in his NFL debut, he’s still got the goods to be an NFL starter. Having his confidence shattered against the Patriots is an incredibly dumb idea.

Gruden needs to make sure the former OSU star is locked in and safe on the bench. Don’t let him anywhere near the field this Sunday.