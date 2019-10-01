Watch Ryan Reynolds In The Trailer For Netflix’s Movie ‘6 Underground’

Netflix’s new movie “6 Underground” looks awesome.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “Six billionaires fake their own deaths and form an elite vigilante squad in order to take down notorious criminals.”

The film from Michael Bay stars Ryan Reynolds, and looks like it’s going to be absolutely out of control. In classic Bay form, there are explosions and gunshots everywhere. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to love it if you love action movies.

Sign me up for this immediately. This looks amazing. It looks absolutely amazing. Explosions? Check. Gunfights? Check. Michael Bay being Michael Bay? Check. Leading man who can carry an action film? Check.

Yeah, this thing is going to be a gigantic hit when it gets released Dec. 13.

Everything about it seems incredible. Billionaires faking their deaths to become a vigilante squad might be one of the most original ideas we’ve seen in a long time.

We’ve had rich superheroes before, but I don’t think we’ve ever had billionaires faking deaths to kill bad guys.

That’s an idea I can get behind every single time.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on “6 Underground” from Netflix. In my humble opinion, it looks absolute lit.