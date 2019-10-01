‘Stranger Things’ Parody Uses Democrats’ Own Words Against Them On Impeachment

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy shared a “Stranger Things” parody video Tuesday that used several Democrats’ own words on impeachment against them.

The video was made up of several clips showing prominent Democrats — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler — speaking out against the impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. (RELATED: McCarthy Fires Back At Pelosi After Impeachment Calls: ‘Cannot Change The Laws’)

McCarthy captioned the video, saying, “The only thing Democrat leaders care about is politics, not facts. Remember when they USED to believe that impeachment was incredibly damaging for the country?”

The only thing Democrat leaders care about is politics, not facts. Remember when they USED to believe that impeachment was incredibly damaging for the country? pic.twitter.com/BDlfz1QkGI — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 1, 2019

The video previewed an “original series” called “Democrat Hypocrisy Is A Strange Thing,” starring Pelosi, Schumer and Nadler.

Pelosi called Clinton’s impeachment “a punishment in search of a crime.” Schumer worried that Democrats might one day use impeachment as a political tool. And Nadler argued that impeachment essentially amounted to Congress seeking to undo an election.

The “preview” concluded with McCarthy saying, “It is time to stop putting the American public through this nightmare.”