Toby Keith Surprises Veteran With All-Terrain Wheelchair Before Concert

Country music singer Toby Keith presented a veteran with a wheelchair Friday during a performance in Pittsburgh.

Keith, in partnership with The Independence Fund, gifted veteran Brandon Rumbaugh a $16,000 wheelchair, according to a report published Monday by Pittsburgh’s Action News. Rumbaugh lost both of his legs in Afghanistan after stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) while carrying a fellow Marine to safety.

Rumbaugh served as a corporal with the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines in Afghanistan.

Before receiving the wheelchair, the veteran would use red, white and blue crutches to get around. With the gift of the wheelchair, Rumbaugh won’t have to rely on the crutches any longer. The Independence Fund is “committed to empowering our nation’s catastrophically wounded, injured, or ill Veterans to overcome physical, mental, and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty.” The fund works to help veterans connect with the resources they need.

Country music star Toby Keith gifts veteran $16,000 all-terrain wheelchair before concert https://t.co/k8SWSNoSfx pic.twitter.com/sIcwGaoLML — WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore (@wbaltv11) September 30, 2019



On top of the gift, the former Marine also was given backstage passes to the concert.

I love Keith and this whole story about him presenting Rumbaugh with this expensive wheelchair to help him get around just melts my heart. This man did so much for our country and it makes me happy to see people recognizing that.