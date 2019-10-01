Tom Cruise Meets With President Of Ukraine Amid Trump Scrutiny

Tom Cruise made headlines Tuesday after pictures surfaced of him meeting with the President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The 57-year-old actor met with the Ukraine leader in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday as he is in the country scouting out locations for one of his new film projects, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Trump Will Release Transcript Of Disputed Ukraine Call)

“You’re good-looking!” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets Tom Cruise as the actor considers Ukraine as location for new film. https://t.co/ZRQyUVwqzK pic.twitter.com/keZ3flGMlH — ABC News (@ABC) October 1, 2019

In the clip shared by ABC News, we hear Zelensky tell the “Mission Impossible” star, “You’re good looking. Like in a movie.”

“It pays the rent,” Cruise responded to a room full of laughter.

#Video La realista respuesta de Tom Cruise a piropo de presidente de Ucrania https://t.co/MlPbNPTjzr pic.twitter.com/TxeeWdSKsx — Pulzo (@pulzo) October 1, 2019

Tom Cruise meets with Zelensky in Ukraine as Trump faces scrutiny for contacts with country https://t.co/IxDbkPYxPK pic.twitter.com/c9n5CjvJ5W — The Hill (@thehill) October 1, 2019

Zelensky has been in the news recently for communication he had with President Donald Trump in which the commander-in-chief asked the leader to “look into” former Vice President Joe Biden.

Last week, the White House released an un-redacted transcript of the call after Democrats pushed for impeachment against president, claiming that Trump had threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine until an investigation was launched into Biden.

During the visit, the leader didn’t mention Trump but did mention “that the Ukrainian Parliament had recently passed a law on compensation for foreign filmmakers in Ukraine.”

This action the office hopes “will promote active development of the film industry and give a boost to international co-production.”

There is still no word yet on what the “Top Gun” star’s next project is, but you can be we can hardly wait!