Trump Campaign Brushes Off Polls Showing Spike In Support For Impeachment: ‘Notoriously Wrong’

The Trump campaign is brushing off polls that show rising support for impeaching the president, noting that polls regarding the 2016 presidential election were “notoriously wrong.”

Voters are now split on the idea of starting impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll from last week, with 43 percent in favor and 43 percent opposed. Support for impeachment proceedings jumped 7 points from the previous week, potentially spurred by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement last Tuesday that she would launch a formal impeachment inquiry into the president.

“Polling is notoriously wrong when it comes to President Trump and 2016 showed that to be a fact. President Trump has done nothing wrong,” Erin Perrine, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told the Daily Caller. “Democrats have been on an impeachment witch hunt since well before President Trump’s inauguration and are trying to distract from the fact that they have not kept any promise they have made to the American people.”

Support in the Politico poll could rise even higher as more voters are exposed to the details of the now-released whistleblower complaint, which alleges that the president improperly used his office to investigate a political opponent and restricted access to details of phone calls with multiple foreign leaders. (RELATED: What Exactly Is In The Whistleblower Complaint?)

A transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president showed that he did ask for an investigation into alleged corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden, but did not threaten to withhold military aid to Ukraine if they did not do so.