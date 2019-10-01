Trump Re-Election Effort Raises A Record $125 Million In Third Quarter

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have set a presidential fundraising record by raking in $125 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The joint re-election effort has raised more than $308 million in 2019 so far, and has more than $156 million cash on hand, the Associated Press first reported Tuesday.

Comparatively, President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised just over $70 million in the third quarter of 2011 as Obama sought re-election. (RELATED:Trump Campaign, RNC Smash Second Quarter Fundraising With More Than $100 Million In Donations)

WASHINGTON (AP) — APNewsBreak: Trump campaign, Republican National Committee to report $125 million raised in 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/U6TOTVCZ37 — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) October 1, 2019

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement, “President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace. With our great partnership with the RNC and Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, we will re-elect the President and win back the House of Representatives.”

The massive fundraising numbers come as Democrats launch a formal impeachment inquiry into the president over a July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine. Democrats say Trump acted improperly when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden for alleged corruption.

Recent polls show a spike in support for impeachment among voters of both political parties, but the campaign brushed aside concerns earlier Tuesday.

“Polling is notoriously wrong when it comes to President Trump and 2016 showed that to be a fact. President Trump has done nothing wrong,” Erin Perrine, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told the Daily Caller. “Democrats have been on an impeachment witch hunt since well before President Trump’s inauguration and are trying to distract from the fact that they have not kept any promise they have made to the American people.”

Eric Trump noted that the campaign raised $15 million in small donor donations in the three days after Pelosi announced her impeachment inquiry.