Vendor Arrested After Charging Over $700 For Two Beers

A vendor was arrested at a Miami Dolphins Sunday game after charging a fan $724 for only two beers.

According to the Miami Herald, Nathaniel Collier, 33, faces third degree charges of grand theft and using a skimming device. Police say Collier was given a $10,000 bond after being processed at a correctional center. (RELATED: Hot Dog Vendor Makes Bank On GoFundMe After Police Seize His Wallet)

Collier used his own personal card reader, instead of the correct device provided by the Hard Rock Stadium, to swipe a fans card. Not long after, the fan’s bank alerted him of the overcharge and showed Collier’s name as the vendor.

The Hard Rock Stadium was not employing Collier, he was reportedly working for the Kentucky subcontractor “Rocket Man.”

“As the chosen provider of walking vendors across dozens of stadiums, we take the matter of security extremely seriously, and train and monitor our vendors to safeguard our customers,” a spokesperson for the company told the Herald. “Our onsite supervisor contacted the authorities immediately upon learning of the overcharge on what was Mr. Collier’s unauthorized personal device.”

The spokesperson added that Collier had been fired immediately after being arrested, and the fan received a full refund. Up until his arrest, Collier had been working at the stadium for over a year, according to Miami-Dade police.

Rocket Man vendors usually wear lime-green uniforms when present at stadiums or events, the New York Post reports.