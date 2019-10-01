Editorial

Wisconsin Badgers Release ‘Stranger Things’ Football Hype Video

NCAA Football: Wisconsin at South Florida

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Wisconsin Badgers recently released an incredible “Stranger Things” hype video.

The hit Netflix show announced season four with a Twitter video Monday, and the teaser, “we’re not in hawkins anymore.”

The Badgers, who are sitting at a pretty 4-0, followed that up with a hype video of their own on Instagram captioned, “we’re still in madison.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the incredible post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

we’re still in madison

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on

I don’t know who is running social media for my football team, but they deserve a raise. They deserve a fat bank account because they’re owning the game like Jonathan Taylor owns defenses.

You know you’re doing a good job when “Stranger Things” drops an announcement video, and you follow that up with the football version.

I love the hit show and I love Badgers football. Anytime they can come together, it’s a win for America and football fans everywhere.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on

If the Badgers are bringing this kind of energy through the rest of the season, then we might not have a game within 35 points the rest of the way.

Major props to the person behind this video. You can go ahead and inject it right into my veins because it’s badass as all hell.

Now, let’s go out and obliterate Kent State like the squad in “Stranger Things” kicks butt!