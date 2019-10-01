Wisconsin Badgers Release ‘Stranger Things’ Football Hype Video

The Wisconsin Badgers recently released an incredible “Stranger Things” hype video.

The hit Netflix show announced season four with a Twitter video Monday, and the teaser, “we’re not in hawkins anymore.”

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

The Badgers, who are sitting at a pretty 4-0, followed that up with a hype video of their own on Instagram captioned, “we’re still in madison.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the incredible post below.

View this post on Instagram we’re still in madison A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 30, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT

I don’t know who is running social media for my football team, but they deserve a raise. They deserve a fat bank account because they’re owning the game like Jonathan Taylor owns defenses.

You know you’re doing a good job when “Stranger Things” drops an announcement video, and you follow that up with the football version.

I love the hit show and I love Badgers football. Anytime they can come together, it’s a win for America and football fans everywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on Aug 10, 2019 at 3:17pm PDT

If the Badgers are bringing this kind of energy through the rest of the season, then we might not have a game within 35 points the rest of the way.

Major props to the person behind this video. You can go ahead and inject it right into my veins because it’s badass as all hell.

Now, let’s go out and obliterate Kent State like the squad in “Stranger Things” kicks butt!