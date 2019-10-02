Alison Sweeney Set To Star In Blake Shelton-Produced Hallmark Christmas Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney will star in a new Hallmark Christmas movie.

Sweeney, 43, will be the star of the new Hallmark Christmas movie “Time For You To Come Home For Christmas,” according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

The former “Days Of Our Lives” star will be joined by “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” actor Lucas Bryant. The movie will be a sequel to last year’s Christmas movie “Time For Me To Come Home For Christmas.”

In February, it was announced the sequel would be produced by Blake Shelton. The original movie was based off of Shelton’s 2012 hit “Time For Me To Come Home.” (RELATED: Blake Shelton Says He And Gwen Stefani In No Hurry To Tie The Knot: ‘We Couldn’t Be Happier’)

In the movie, Sweeney will play a widow who returns to her hometown to celebrate Christmas and meets a man on the way who ends up having the same destination as her. The two spend time together and get closer as Christmas approaches.

Sounds like a perfect plot line of a great Hallmark Christmas movie. I love this time of the year because there is always some movie I can watch on Hallmark.

If Shelton is producing it, we all know this is going to be a good one.