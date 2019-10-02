A$AP Rocky Wants Men To Be Able To Flaunt Nail Designs

Rapper A$AP Rocky has a new fashion trend he hopes men can buy into.

Rocky, 30, pushed for nail art to be a part of men’s fashion in a profile published by Wednesday by Vogue.

The rapper has been involved with fashion for awhile now, even helping the babushka to be brought into mainstream fashion late last year.

Now, he has a different mission: to make nail art okay for men to wear.

“I feel like men should be able to do nail art without feeling feminine,” Rocky said during the interview. “Yeah! This lady who is really, really good drew Prada on my nails when I was shooting my Prada collaboration, and she did my nails for the photos.” (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Releases Statement Following Swedish Assault Conviction)

The “Praise The Lord” rapper has showed off his nails before, including sharing a photo of his designs after returning home to America after being detained in Sweden due to an assault charge.

I’m kind of into Rocky having nail polish with designs. He’s always been so fashionable that it doesn’t come off as weird. However, I’m not sure if every male out there could pull this off. Some guys just aren’t fashionable enough for this.

Can you imagine someone dressed very much like a dad wearing cute little designs on their nails? Yeah, I just don’t think it works.