Demi Lovato Opens Up About Being Baptized In Israel

Singer Demi Lovato reflected on her recent trip to Israel in a new Instagram post.
Lovato, 27, opened up about her spirituality and being baptized in the Jordan river, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed she has Jewish ancestry and was recently given the opportunity to travel to Israel.
View this post on Instagram
I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel ????
“There is something absolutely magical about Israel,” she captioned the series of photos. “I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me.” (RELATED: Here’s What Has Changed In Demi Lovato’s Life One Year After She Nearly Died From An Apparent Drug Overdose)
“[T]o be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” she continued.
The trip comes after Lovato struggled with substance abuse. The singer faced a near-death overdose back in the summer of 2018. Since then, she has been in and out of rehab.
“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul,” Lovato wrote. “I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart.”