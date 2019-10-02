Demi Lovato Opens Up About Being Baptized In Israel

Singer Demi Lovato reflected on her recent trip to Israel in a new Instagram post.

Lovato, 27, opened up about her spirituality and being baptized in the Jordan river, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed she has Jewish ancestry and was recently given the opportunity to travel to Israel.

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel,” she captioned the series of photos. “I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me.” (RELATED: Here’s What Has Changed In Demi Lovato’s Life One Year After She Nearly Died From An Apparent Drug Overdose)

“[T]o be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” she continued.

The trip comes after Lovato struggled with substance abuse. The singer faced a near-death overdose back in the summer of 2018. Since then, she has been in and out of rehab.

“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul,” Lovato wrote. “I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart.”