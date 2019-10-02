ESPN’s FPI Gives Ohio State At Least A 77.8% Chance To Win Every Remaining Game

ESPN seems very confident that the Ohio State Buckeyes won’t face much resistance the rest of the college football season.

The sports network’s FPI gives the Buckeyes at least a 77.8% chance to win every single game left on their slate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team’s best percentage is 99.1% against Rutgers, and the toughest game is against Penn State at 77.8%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 1, 2019 at 1:43pm PDT

I wish I could disagree with ESPN on this one, and find a way to hammer the Buckeyes. However, I get paid to be honest.

The honest truth is that Ryan Day’s OSU squad looks damn good. They just took a blowtorch to Nebraska in front of America.

The reality of the situation is that the only team remaining on the schedule that can potentially hang with them is Wisconsin.

Despite my Badgers being a clear cut top 10 team, ESPN still gives OSU an 84.4% chance of leaving the game with a win.

The numbers are downright pornographic if you’re a fan of the Buckeyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Sep 28, 2019 at 4:38pm PDT

I hope the Buckeyes cruise through their schedule. It’ll make it that much sweeter when the Badgers roll into the Columbus and take the field for what might be the biggest regular season game in all of America.

Outside of Wisconsin, Ohio State is fixing to put a beatdown on just about everybody. It’ll be fun to follow along, but there’s no doubt OSU hasn’t dropped off at all under Ryan Day’s watch.