DC Scorches As Early Fall Heat Wave Shatters 78-Year-Old Record

Unreasonably hot temperatures in the Washington, D.C., area Wednesday broke the all-time heat record for October.

“With a current temperature of 97°, Reagan National Airport has broken the record for all time high temperature in the month of October,” the National Weather Service (NWS) in Baltimore reported on Twitter. “Previous record was 96°, which was set on October 5th, 1941. #DCwx”



Temperatures in the nation’s Capitol hit 97 degrees a little after 1 p.m., snapping a record that stood since Oct. 5, 1941. It got even hotter in Baltimore. (RELATED: ‘We’ve Become Dumber’: Media Rushes To Tie Record-Breaking Cold On Global Warming)

“With a maximum temperature of 98° so far today (as of 2pm), BWI Airport has broken the all time temperature record for the month of October. The previous record was 97°, set on October 5th, 1941. #MDwx,” NWS noted in a follow-up tweet.

That’s a far cry from where the temperatures landed in January, when nearly 90% of the continental U.S. experienced below-freezing temperatures as Arctic air moved south. Roughly 75% of the U.S. population, more than 220 million people, saw below-freezing temperatures during that cold snap, CNN reported at the time.

Media experts at the time claimed the frigid temperatures were a result of climate change.

Experts don’t think this is correct and say it’s media climate-hype. Weather events that used to be considered weather are now attributed to global warming that’s supposed to play out over decades and measured in trends, not short-term weather variability.

