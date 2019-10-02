IMDB Cast Listing For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Stunt Double For Jimmi Simpson

It appears that a major “Westworld” spoiler has surfaced online for season three.

WARNING: THERE IS POTENTIALLY GOING TO BE A MAJOR SPOILER BELOW ABOUT THE UPCOMING SEASON. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNING.

It appears that Jimmi Simpson might be in the third season after all. Simpson had previously said that he was “not invited” back for the new episodes, but that might all have been smoke and mirrors.

An observant Reddit user noticed on IMDB that a stunt double was listed for Simpson in the sixth episode of season three. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

It would stand to reason that if Simpson has a stunt double, then he’ll be around for the upcoming season.

The most interesting part is that Simpson himself isn’t listed on the cast list. That would make it seem like HBO went out of its way to conceal his presence in the season, but somehow forgot about his stunt double.

Seems like a pretty big mistake that has led us to a huge spoiler if the information turns out to be true.

Having said that, I’m juiced to have Simpson back. I enjoyed him in “It’s Always Sunny,” but his performance as William in “Westworld” is truly remarkable.

He’s without a doubt one of the best parts about the show. I was disappointed when it looked like he wouldn’t be back, but things sure have turned around!

I can’t wait to see what we get in “Westworld” season three when it airs in 2020.