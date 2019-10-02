Jim Acosta: Donald Trump Is ‘His Own Worst Enemy’

CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta claimed that President Donald Trump was his “own worst enemy” during a public appearance Tuesday at Harvard University.

Acosta spoke about how Trump reacted to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, saying that Trump undermined his own message, according to the Harvard Crimson.

“At times, he is his own worst enemy. He steps on his message all the time,” Acosta told the students.

The CNN reporter also expressed his opinion on the recent impeachment efforts against the president, saying that the whistle blower’s complaint “merits serious consideration.” (RELATED: CNN’s Jim Acosta: ‘Source’ Tells Me Trump ‘Does Not Want To Be Impeached’)

“He’s up against some very difficult circumstances at the moment.”

Acosta has been promoting his new book, “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.”

During a recent talk in Washington, D.C., Acosta claimed that the United States has become a “vicious” and “nasty” country.

“I think we also have to take stock of what we’re doing at home, what we’re doing in our communities, what’s happening in our daily lives that is contributing to this culture of just viciousness,” the 48-year-old said.

Last week, the CNN reporter also said that Trump was “stewing with anger” over impeachment talk.