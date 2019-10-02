Here Are The Biggest Things The Media Are Ignoring In The Biden-Ukraine Scandal

Some in the media are quick to dismiss former Vice President Joe Biden’s family ties to Ukraine, but clearly there’s more that needs to examined.

Most of the media attention right now is on President Donald Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian President where he asked for Biden’s potential conflicts to be looked into — but was it really so wrong for Trump to ask? (RELATED: Schiff Acted Like He Didn’t Know What Was In Whistleblower Complaint; A NYT Report Suggests He Did.)

Why is it that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was elected to the board of a natural gas company in Ukraine when he had very little experience in the industry, and how was he able to ink a billion dollar deal in China weeks after traveling to the country with his father, who was vice president at the time?

There are a lot of questions and very little answers.

