Kate Middleton Wows In Beautiful Sheer Teal Floor-Length Dress

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a beautiful teal floor-length dress in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the floor length, sheer number that went down to her feet as she joined Prince William for a visit with local school children at the Aga Khan Centre. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a green and blue belt and green high heels. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

“At the Aga Khan Centre The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met a range of people from Pakistan, including DJ and Producer @NaughtyBoyMusic, tabla virtuoso @tablashahbaz, flute maestro Muhammad Noman and @Seriouslive’s Maha Malik,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a photo of the duchess in the fabulous dress.

