Maxine Waters Is Still Claiming Trump ‘Colluded With Russia’

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters on Wednesday revived the conspiracy theory about President Donald Trump colluding with the Russian government in the 2016 election.

“He has called me names, as he has called many others names, and I’ve been at this almost two years because I understand the danger of this president. I understand that he has colluded with Russia. I understand that he’s embraced Putin. I also understand that he really wants to be and act like a dictator,” Waters said on MSNBC.

Contrary to Waters’ assertion, special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia in the 2016 election.

MSNBC host Ali Velshi didn’t correct or push back on Waters’ collusion claim.

WATCH:



Waters also blamed Trump for death threats that she has received.

“He is setting some of us up to be killed. I have death threats constantly. There are a number of people who have been convicted for threatening to kill me. And when he does that, he’s dog whistling to the white supremacist, the KKK and the dangerous people,” she said. (RELATED: Maxine Waters Attended Nation Of Islam Convention Where Farrakhan Defended Suicide Bombers)

“We have stories about many of those white supremacists who do nothing but practice how they are going to be involved in a civil war and fight against its government. And this president is irresponsible in so many ways, aside from making us a target of these white supremacists and those who would kill us in a civil war,” the congresswoman continued.

Waters has been calling for Trump’s impeachment since before he even took office. She expressed her desire Tuesday to see Trump “imprisoned” and “placed in solitary confinement.”

“Im calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed. Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative,” she wrote on Twitter.

