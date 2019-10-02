Meghan Markle Turns Heads In Gorgeous Blush Sleeveless Dress In South Africa

Meghan Markle definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous blush dress during her multiple-day trip to South Africa.

The Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely gorgeous in the sleeveless NONIE pink trench number by the Canadian fashion label that went down past her knees as she joined Prince Harry as the two met with with Graca Machel, the widow of the late Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg, per a media release.(RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific look with her hair pulled up into a low bun, a matching blush belt and taupe-colored high heels. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

To say she looked incredible would be an understatement.

“Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued the #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica by meeting the President of South Africa, President Ramaphosa, meeting Graça Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela, and visiting a Youth Employment Service,” the Royal Family tweeted, along with several pics of the duchess in the pretty dress.

The former “Suits” actress has looked fantastic during her and the duke’s entire trip to the South America. Most recently, she wowed when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping khaki mini trench dress at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg.