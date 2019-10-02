Melvin Gordon Stars In Bizarre Dr. Squatch Commercial About His Holdout

Melvin Gordon released an incredibly weird commercial late Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Chargers superstar running back posted a video for a Dr. Squatch ad, and I’m honestly not even sure how to describe what is going on here.

The former Wisconsin star talks about his holdout, being refreshed and a bunch of other nonsense in the painfully strange video. (RELATED: Melvin Gordon Ends Holdout With The Chargers)

Give it a watch below, and see if you can figure out what is going on.

I’ve been getting a lot of questions about the Holdout, but this video from @DrSquatchSoapCo should explain things:https://t.co/1d18K9XkZq — F L S H (@Melvingordon25) October 1, 2019

It’s no secret that I’m a fan of Gordon, and I defended his holdout as a necessary thing to do. He’s one of the best backs in the league, and he deserves to get paid like a superstar.

However, I’m not even going to make an effort to defend that video. It’s honestly beyond my comprehension.

Does Gordon want to be a football player or does he want to be an actor? He has all the time in the world to focus on the latter once he’s done playing.

Right now, he should be focused on only one thing, and that’s putting the ball in the end zone. Everything else is a distraction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Sep 27, 2019 at 8:10pm PDT

Again, I’m a supporter of Gordon and his game. The man tore it up in Madison for the Wisconsin Badgers. He’s a star, but at some point you just have to look reality in the face.

That commercial was insanely stupid, and it makes it look like he didn’t take his holdout seriously at all.

Knock the antics off, focus on scoring touchdowns and the money will come. Everything else is simply unnecessary.