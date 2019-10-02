‘Monday Night Football’ Gets More Than 10 Million Viewers For Steelers/Bengals

“Monday Night Football” had a ton of viewers when the Steelers rocked the Bengals 27-3.

According to TVByTheNumbers, 10.467 million people tuned in on ESPN to watch the two winless teams battle it out.

Deadline also reported that the ratings fell 16% from 2018, but was relatively steady with last week’s game between the Bears and Redskins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’ve said all season, the ratings are incredibly strong, and there’s really no debate about it. The Steelers and Bengals were both winless entering the game Monday night on ESPN.

Yet, nearly 10.5 million watched the action. You know business is booming when millions and millions of people are still interested in watching two bad teams.

Sure, the numbers were down from the same slot in 2018, but that game featured the Chiefs and Broncos. It’s hard to expect the same numbers from a game between winless teams and a game that features Patrick Mahomes.

The ratings for the latest game of “MNF” really are just proof that any idea the league was in decline should be officially dead.

The TV ratings are popping, fans are viewing the league nonstop and business is booming. Football is officially back in America, and it’s as strong as it’s ever been.

Now, we’ll see what type of ratings the Browns vs. 49ers generate this upcoming week. With Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. in the action, I have no doubt the numbers will be just fine.