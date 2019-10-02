Breaking Down The New York Times’ Rachel Maddow Profile

We’ve officially found the worst piece published on the internet this week, and we found the most nauseating part so you wouldn’t have to read it.

Daily Caller’s Christian Datoc, Justin Caruso and Will Davis sat down to run through the New York Times’ puff piece of a profile on Rachel Maddow, and discuss whether or not the “MSNBC Moms” will be able to save Maddow’s show from its worst viewership quarter in over a year.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!