No Need To Cover Up This Deal. Get These Double Extendable Curtain Rods At 30% Off! 

Does your home need a new look? Are you tired of spending a lot of money on expensive home decor? AmazonBasics hears you – which is why they’ve released a Double Extendable Curtain Rods for only $30.27 through Amazon Prime, which is 33% off of its original price at $44.99!

With a round finials set and spanning 72” to 144” inches, this double-rod can handle a combination of heavier and sheer fabric with a total weight capacity of 21 pounds across both rods. Also, an adjustable wall mount is included in order to avoid obstructions or to add more space between wall and window coverings.

With mounting hardware (screws, anchors, and installation instructions) included, this is a perfect item to add to any sized room in your home, whether it’s your living room, bedroom, or in front of any window.

The AmazonBasics 1” Double Extendable Curtain Rods is now on sale for $30.27

When it comes to AmazonBasics, you don’t need to be an interior designer to know what looks good in your home. With this Double Extendable Curtain Rods, it provides a simple yet sophisticated touch to your room. It’s available in bronze, black, or nickel, and its adjustable-length can be extended as needed.

When you extend it all the way over a window, it provides more coverage, more privacy, and prevents side sunlight from entering the room. Whether you want to hang curtains or heavier drapes, this product is a must-have for anyone who wants to add a stylish touch to their room without breaking the bank!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. Discount applies until 10/30/2019. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.