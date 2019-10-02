Oklahoma Sooners Cheerleaders ‘Heavily Encouraged’ To Not Do The Horns Down Sign

Cheerleaders for the Oklahoma Sooners have reportedly been told not to do the horns down sign.

The horns down sign has grown in popularity in the past few years, and it’s been known to really irk Texas players. Last season, it was reported that Sooners players could be penalized for doing it. Now, they’re even telling cheerleaders not to do the sign. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

OU Daily reported the following Monday:

OU spirit squad members have been “heavily encouraged” not to perform the “horns down” hand sign at athletic events or on any social media platform, sources within the program have told The Daily. … Seven student members from across OU’s spirit teams, including the cheer squad, RUF/NEKS, Lil’ Sis and mascots programs, have told The Daily they’ve been instructed by OU Spirit Coordinator Phil O’Neill not to use the hand sign. The students, some of whom have graduated and some who remain in the program, all shared the information on the condition of anonymity.

How soft is Texas? How soft is the Big 12? We’re not at a point where the cheerleaders are getting involved in this nonsense.

The cheerleaders! Has the world gone insane?

If you’re offended by the horns down sign, then you shouldn’t be playing or be associated with college football.

It’s that simple. It’s a hand sign. It’s not a gang sign. It’s the inverse of what Texas players do, and nobody seems to have a problem with the Longhorns.

Seriously, give me a break. If Oklahoma had a spine, they send their whole cheer squad to the 50 yard line when they play Texas and hand have them flash the horns down sign right in their faces for the coin flip.

This is America, and college football represents everything great about our freedom. I’ll be damned if I let Texas tell us we don’t have freedom of speech during games.

At this point, horns down is becoming a national symbol or resistance. It’s no longer just about the Big 12. If you love freedom, cold beer and football, then you have to rep horns down. By not doing so, you’re signaling that this kind of bullying is okay.

Not on my watch, folks. Not on my watch!

