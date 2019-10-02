Post Malone Sings Awesome Rendition Of ‘Santeria’ In Viral Video

Post Malone has gone viral for a beautiful rendition of “Santeria.”

Barstool Sports posted a video of the famous musician ripping the classic song, and it's absolutely awesome.

Posty is just vibing with the tunes as the whole room is rocking with him. Watch the cool video below.

Everything about this video is just more proof as to why Post Malone is such an awesome dude and cultural icon.

It looks like he's just in some random bar or club, he's got a cigarette in his hand, he's dressed casually and he's just dominating the mic.

Imagine showing up to a bar for a casual night and then seeing Post Malone singing "Santeria." That's the kind of story that turns a star into a legend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone on Sep 29, 2019 at 11:12am PDT

Honestly, I’m not sure at this point how anybody couldn’t be a fan of Posty. The man just drops bangers, rocks out and lives life the best he can.

It’s almost like he doesn’t even understand just how famous he is. He comes off as a dude who just is doing whatever makes him happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone on Sep 11, 2019 at 2:24pm PDT

Good luck finding another star who would show up to a bar, rip cigs and sing classic songs like it’s no big deal at all.

Clearly, Post Malone is cut from a different cloth. Props to him for once again proving what a chill guy he his.