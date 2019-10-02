Report: Selena Gomez Says It Was The ‘Healthiest Decision’ For Her To Live Life Without Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has yet to react to news of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding celebration, but sources say she’s doing better without Justin in her life.

“Selena knows she’s better off without Justin [Bieber], and that it’s the healthiest decision for her,” as sources close to the 27-year-old singer shared with US Weekly, according to Elle magazine in piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

“She [Gomez] is open to dating, but right now she is solely focused on herself and enjoying life to the best of her ability, and getting back to being the Selena that she and all of her close ones knew prior to dating Justin,” the source added. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

The source continued, “She is in a good place. She has been hanging out with old friends and family and keeping herself out of the limelight and away from public places where she might feel bombarded or overwhelmed.”

The “Wolves” hitmaker and Bieber had an on-and-off again relationship for years with the most recent rekindling of that flame happening in 2017 after reports surfaced that the “Wizards of Waverly Place” star had split from singer, The Weekend. She and the “Baby” hitmaker were together for several months until news surfaced in the spring of last year that they had split again.

Several months later, Bieber announced that he and supermodel Hailey Baldwin were engaged. The two then made headlines in September of 2018 that they had secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse. One year later, the happy couple said their “I do’s,” once again, this times surrounded by family and friends on Monday in South Carolina.

As previously reported, Gomez took a break from social media last September. Soon after, reports surfaced that the singer had entered a treatment facility to deal with mental health issues. Recently, she opened up about the break and said it was necessary because she was “growing and changing.”