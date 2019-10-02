REPORT: Stacey Dash’s Husband Bailed Her Out After She Allegedly Beat Him

Actress Stacey Dash’s husband, who she allegedly assaulted, bailed her out of jail.

Jeffrey Marty paid $500 to have Dash, 52, freed Monday from Land-O-Lakes Detention Facility in Florida, according to a report published by Page Six.

The “Clueless” actress was arrested Sunday on domestic battery charges after she allegedly pushed her husband and then slapped him in the face during an argument. Dash was the one who reportedly called the police and she claimed Marty assaulted her.

“We were all arguing, I asked his daughter to get out of my face, she was in my face,” she said. “I pushed her back and he put me into a chokehold.” (RELATED: Stacey Dash Makes Shocking Claim About Her Financial State After Her Arrest On Domestic Violence Charge)

“They’re all saying what a bitch I am, I’m the stepmother, how they all hate me. They’re just disrespectful, awful children,” she continued on the call. “They’re just talking with each other about how to put me in jail.”

Despite the allegations on the 911 call, the criminal complaint stated that Marty had sustained scratches on his arm from being pushed by Dash.

Police body cam footage showed a confused Dash being arrested.

The couple married in April of 2018, only ten days after the Dash and Marty first met.