‘Stone Cold Crooked’: Trump Tears Into The Bidens

President Donald Trump ripped former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Wednesday during a press conference with Finland President Sauli Niinistö.

Trump was responding to a reporter’s question about his now-infamous conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders: ‘The Only Corruption In This Entire Process Has To Do With The Bidens’)

“Biden and his son are stone cold crooked and you know it,” Trump told the reporter. “His son walks out with millions of dollars. The kid knows nothing. You know it and so to be. Go ahead.”

The reporter then proceeded to re-iterate his question.

“What did you want president Zelensky to do about Vice President Biden and his son, Hunter?” he asked.

“We have the president of Finland,” Trump responded. “Ask him a question.”

The former Vice President and current Democratic presidential front-runner has faced questions about his role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor that was investigating Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company of which Hunter Biden was a board member. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Accuses Trump Of ‘Mafia-Like Shakedown’ Of Ukrainian Prosecutor)

Biden has denied ever speaking to his son about his work in Ukraine, but a 2014 photo obtained earlier this week by Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared to contradict Biden’s account. The photo showed the then-vice president golfing with his son and fellow Burisma Holdings board member Devon Archer.