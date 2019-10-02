Tennessee Football Player Jeremy Banks Tells Police They ‘Shoot At Cops’ Where He’s From During Arrest

Tennessee football player Jeremy Banks might be in some serious trouble with his school after his arrest video was recently released.

TMZ Sports released footage Tuesday night of Banks being arrested back in September on a warrant for failing to appear in court over a traffic ticket, and things went off the rails quickly.

The Volunteers running back tells a young intern in the vehicle that “you don’t wanna be an intern because where I’m from we shoot at cops. I’m from Memphis, Tennessee.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Earlier in the video, he told the police, “Y’all police are some p*****s, bro. Real shit, I don’t f**k with y’all.”

He also taunted the police about having a badge and what they’d do without one. You can watch the video here.

According to the same TMZ Sports report, Banks released a statement after the incident and said in part, “I want to sincerely apologize to my family, the University of Tennessee and the law enforcement community. I deeply regret my language and attitude in the video.”

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said the team “will address the matter internally.”

If Pruitt has any guts at all, Banks won’t ever step on the field again for him and the Volunteers. I don’t care that he apologized.

It’s a good thing he did, and I hope he recognizes what he did as wrong and why it’s wrong, but you can’t put that young man on the field.

By doing so, you’re signaling that a guy can taunt the police about shootings and the consequences won’t be too severe.

Legally speaking, he might not be in a ton of trouble over a missed court date, but the school should drop the hammer for his embarrassing conduct.

Disgraceful conduct and behavior for Banks. Pruitt should send a clear message to all his guys, and send the young running back packing.