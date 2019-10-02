Trump Would ‘Rather Run Against Biden’ Than The Other 2020 Dem Candidates

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that he would “rather run against Biden” than any other Democrat.

Trump spoke alongside Niinisto Wednesday, who arrived at the White House to discuss better cooperation between the two countries. The American president answered questions about the House of Representatives’ decision to launch an impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 after a whistleblower complaint accused the president of asking Ukrainian officials to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The president hit back at Biden, saying that he’s “never been a smart guy” and adding that he would enjoy running against the “corrupt” former Vice President.

“Biden’s son is corrupt, and Biden is corrupt,” Trump said.

WATCH:

“I’d rather run against Biden than almost any of those candidates,” Trump said Wednesday. “And I think they’re all weak. But I think Biden has never been a smart guy and he’s less smart now than he ever was.”

The president added that the whistleblower complaint was not based on the conversation he had with Ukrainian officials. He also insisted on getting the name of the person responsible for providing information to the whistleblower, who did not hear anything first-hand. (RELATED: Trump Calls Whistleblower’s Source ‘Close To A Spy,’ Relates To Treason)

“In other words, he [whistleblower] either got it totally wrong, made it up or the person giving the information to the whistleblower was dishonest,” Trump said. “This country has to find out who that person was, cuz that person’s a spy, in my opinion.”

