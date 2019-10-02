Trump Tweets Out Nickelback Music Video Spoof

President Donald Trump tweeted out an edited music video Wednesday featuring a photograph of former Vice President Joe and his son, Hunter Biden, alongside an executive from a Ukrainian gas company.

The music video was from the song “Photograph” by the Canadian rock band “Nickelback.” Trumped tweeted out the video with the caption, “LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!” (RELATED: President Trump Unloads, Accuses Adam Schiff Of Helping To Write Whistleblower Complaint)

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Trump’s tweet first showed a video of the former Vice President saying, “I’ve never spoken to my son about his over sea business dealings.” The clip was followed by a photograph of Joe Biden and his son Hunter playing golf with Devon Archer, an executive at the time for the Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings.

The 2014 photo was originally uncovered by Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday. When the photo was taken, Hunter Biden was reportedly serving with Archer on the board of Burisma Holdings.

The Canadian rock band quickly began to trend on Twitter with many users reacting to the President’s afternoon tweet.