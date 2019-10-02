Police Give Young Man Underage Drinking Ticket, People Start Handing Him Money In Awesome Viral Video

One man got some serious help from people after getting an underage drinking ticket in a recent viral video.

In a video shared on Twitter by Barstool Sports, a young man is written a ticket for the alcohol violation by police, and that'd usually mean that we're not in for a fun story.

However, this one took a turn for the better. Random people started coming up and handing him money to pay it off.

Watch the awesome video below.

Cop starts giving him a drinking ticket, so everybody starts giving him money to pay it off. Legendary moment. @barstool_lax (via IG/madiwieman) pic.twitter.com/feQAjXNsGP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 1, 2019

First off, I'm a billion percent sure this took place somewhere in Wisconsin. There are people in Badgers gear, Packers gear and wearing Drink Wisconsinbly shirts.

I'm not surprised my people showed up and showed out for a guy who had just gotten a drinking ticket. We wouldn't ever let a guy get down in the dumps just because he wanted to enjoy a few cold beers.

We’re all in this together. If one guy is getting a drinking ticket during a party back home, then we’ll all make sure the money shows up to get it taken care of.

That’s just the kind of people we are.

More importantly, this video is just more proof that America isn’t nearly as fractured as people want you to believe it is.

The young man was in a little trouble with the law, and people didn’t even hesitate to open their wallets. If that’s not what America is all about, then I don’t know what this country represents anymore.

Major props to everybody who helped this guy out after he got in trouble for drinking a beer.