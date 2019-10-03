‘A Wack Job!’: Trump Hits Back At Ocasio-Cortez After Supporter Talks About ‘Eating Babies’

President Donald Trump tweeted out Thursday “AOC is a Wack Job” after a video surfaced of one of Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s supporters talking about “eating babies.”

During a town hall on climate change in New York Thursday, one of Ocasio-Cortez’s supporters stood up to ask the congresswoman a question. The woman went into a rant about “eating babies,” adding that the world only has a few months left.

After the event, Tump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted out the video and wrote that it “Seems like a normal AOC supporter to” him. The president re-tweeted his comment, adding his own thoughts on the freshman congresswoman.

“AOC is a Wack Job!” he wrote Thursday evening.

AOC is a Wack Job! https://t.co/LU3hIeek0c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019

“We are not going to be here for much long because of the climate crisis,” the woman said. “We only have a few months left!”

“A Swedish professor [said] we can eat dead people, but that’s not fast enough,” the woman continued. “So I think your next campaign slogan has to be this: ‘We got to start eating babies!’ We don’t have enough time! Too much pollution, so we have to get rid of the babies! That’s a big problem. We need to eat the babies!'”

Ocasio-Cortez hit back at the president after his comment, tweeting that being a “Wack Job” is “better than being a criminal who betrays our country.” She commented earlier in the day about the town hall event and went after “right-wing” people for “mocking” the woman.

WATCH:



Ocasio-Cortez said the woman was perhaps “a woman in crisis,” and touted Medicare for All. (RELATED: AOC Comes Out Hard Against Trump Supporters)

“We had a fabulous town hall tonight & I’ll be highlighting some moments from it,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “At one point I was concerned there was a woman in crisis & want to ensure we treat the situation compassionately. Let’s not mock or make a spectacle. &let’s work on Medicare for All!”

“This person may have been suffering from a mental condition and it’s not okay that the right-wing is mocking her and potentially make her condition or crisis worse. Be a decent human being and knock it off,” she added in another tweet.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.