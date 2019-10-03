Here’s Video Of Adam Schiff Reportedly Lying To The National Press

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff previously stated that he had not spoken with the whistleblower who filed a complaint about a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. But a new report contradicts the House Intelligence Chairman’s past statements.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Schiff knew about the whistleblower’s allegations before the complaint was even filed. Schiff went on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Sept. 17, the day after the complaint had been filed. He claimed that “we,” presumably referring to the House Intelligence Committee that he’s the chairman of, “have not spoken directly with the whistleblower.” (RELATED: Adam Schiff Accuses Trump Of ‘Mafia-Like Shakedown’ Of Ukrainian President)

WATCH:

Schiff ignited a firestorm last week when he read out a fabricated transcript of Trump and Zelensky’s call during an Intelligence Committee hearing. The president has repeatedly called on Schiff to resign over his fake transcript reading, and even suggested that the chairman’s actions might constitute treason. (RELATED: Trump Jr. Says ‘Adam Schiff Is Basically The Jussie Smollett Of Congress’)

Trump responded to the Times’ report Wednesday during a joint press conference with Finland President Sauli Niinisto, and said that he believes Schiff may have been involved in writing the whistleblower’s complaint.

“That is big stuff. He knew long before. And he helped write it too,” Trump said. “It’s a scam. It’s a scam.”