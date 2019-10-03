REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Continues To Be Great With Episode 3 ‘Slashdance’

“American Horror Story: 1984” continued to be great with episode three “Slashdance.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

Wow, what an incredible episode on all fronts. There are three points I want to dive into, and let’s not waste any time. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Gets Off To A Strong Start In Premiere, Is Primed For Success)

First, turns out Nurse Rita isn’t a nurse at all. In fact, her name isn’t even Rita. She’s a Donna Chambers, and she’s studying serial killers for her degree. Fresh off interviewing Ted Bundy and many others, she kidnaps the real nurse Rita in a flashback scene and schemes with Mr. Jingles for his release.

She wants to see him in the wild and in his natural element of killing. That’s exactly what she gets as he rains down chaos on Camp Redwood.

In our current timeline, he eventually uses a sharpened oar to murder the real nurse. I have to admit, I didn’t see the twist/reveal coming when she injected Brooke with horse tranquilizers. Hell of a curveball!

Secondly, our boy Ray got himself beheaded to end the episode. He tried to make a run for freedom after revealing himself to have murdered a kid during a hazing incident in college.

Earlier in the episode, the Night Stalker cut him up when he was, once again, attempting to flee without thinking of anybody else. When he finally met his fate, Mr. Jingles baseball swung an axe to Ray’s head and sent it flying.

Speaking of the Night Stalker, in the final big reveal of the episode, we see Montana and the infamous killer cornered off after Ray flees.

Is Montana about to die? Well, it sure looked that way until the two passionately embraced, and Montana asked why “she” wasn’t dead yet.

Turns out, these two know each other and appear to be very much working together. Another unexpected twist!

Through three episodes, “American Horror Story: 1984” has been outstanding, and is the best season in years.

Well done, FX. It’s great to be back at the top. Tune in next week on FX to catch episode four!