Beto O’Rourke Says Buttigieg’s Gun Policies Are Too Focused On ‘Poll Testing And Focus Group Driving’

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke hit Democratic South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for his positions on guns.

“He represents the kind of politics that is focused on poll testing and focus group driving and triangulating and listening to consultants before you arrive at a position,” O’Rourke told reporters Wednesday.

