Biden Confirms Son Hunter Will Join Him On The Campaign Trail

Former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed Wednesday night that his son Hunter will join him on the campaign trail amid controversy surrounding his personal life and business dealings.

The Democratic presidential front-runner told the Reno Gazette Journal during a campaign stop in Reno, Nevada that he did not know when Hunter would campaign with him, saying that he was busy teaching at a West Coast law school. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders: ‘The Only Corruption In This Entire Process Has To Do With The Bidens’)

“I see him. I talk to him and I’m proud of him,” Biden said of his son.

Biden was then asked why his son would be an asset for his campaign.

“He’s my son. He’s a fine man. He’s been through hell,” Biden said.

NEW: @JoeBiden confirms Hunter will appear w/him on the campaign trail & plans on teaching at a West Coast law school next year. pic.twitter.com/YIlWNRgapQ — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 3, 2019

The Biden family has come under scrutiny since the former vice president bragged that he got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired at the same time the prosecutor was investigating a company on which Hunter Biden served on the board. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Wife Admits That Other Candidates Might Be Better On The Issues)

Hunter Biden has also been in the news recently over an Arkansas woman who claims that he is the father of her child.