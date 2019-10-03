Biden Says He Isn’t ‘Going Anywhere,’ Won’t Let Trump ‘Destroy’ Him

Former Vice President Joe Biden hit back at President Donald Trump Wednesday, letting the president know that he won’t be destroyed and isn’t “going anywhere.”

Trump has gone after the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in recent weeks over his son Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine. This follows an August whistleblower complaint accusing Trump of asking Ukrainian officials to look into Joe Biden and his son.

“Now, let me make something clear to Mr. Trump and his hatchet men and the special interests funding his attacks against me: I’m not going anywhere,” Joe Biden said Wednesday at an event in Nevada.

WATCH:

“You’re not going to destroy me, and you’re not going to destroy my family. I don’t care how much money you spend or how dirty the attacks get,” he continued.

Trump has accused Joe Biden of pressuring Ukrainian officials to drop an investigation into a Ukrainian company that Hunter Biden was on the board of. He called the former vice president and his son “stone cold crooked” during a press conference Wednesday. (RELATED: Fired Ukrainian Prosecutor Told Giuliani He Was Pushed To Back Off Biden-Related Investigation)

“Biden and his son are stone cold crooked and you know it,” Trump told a reporter Wednesday after being asked about a phone call. “His son walks out with millions of dollars. The kid knows nothing. You know it and so to be. Go ahead.”

Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president was the focus of the whistleblower complaint and sparked an official House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump on Sept. 24.

Trump also tweeted out a Nickelback music video spoof Wednesday featuring a picture of Joe Biden and his son next to an executive from the Ukrainian gas company that Hunter Biden was on the board of.

“LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!” the tweet read. The video is now removed due to copyright issues.

